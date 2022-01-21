Watford v Norwich City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Norwich City live stream, Friday 21 January, 8pm GMT

Watford and Norwich will contest a crunch relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

The Hornets ended a run of six consecutive defeats last time out, as they held Newcastle to a 2-2 draw at St James' Park. Joao Pedro levelled the scores late on to earn Claudio Ranieri's side a precious point, which keeps Watford outside the bottom three heading into the weekend.

It was no less than the visitors to the northeast deserved, but they will now be desperate to pick up their first victory since the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United on November 20.

Norwich were also victorious last weekend, beating Everton 2-1 - a result which persuaded their opponents' board to sack Rafael Benitez. Norwich only have 13 points to their name after 21 matches, and are on course to end the campaign with just 23 to their name, yet they are just one win away from climbing out of the bottom three.

Dean Smith has certainly not given up hope of guiding the Canaries to safety, but a defeat at Vicarage Road on Friday would be a huge blow to those ambitions. This is a vital game for two sides who were promoted together from the Championship last term.

Watford will have to make do without Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ismaila Sarr and Kwadwo Baah due to injury. Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are still at the Africa Cup of Nations and will not play in the Premier League until next month. Each of their January signings, Hassane Kamara, Samir and Edo Kayembe, will be hoping to feature in some capacity.

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Andrew Omobamidele, Tim Krul and Mathias Normann for the trip to Hertfordshire. Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are expected to start after picking up knocks last weekend, while Kenny McLean is back from Covid-19.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 21 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

