West Ham United v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Aston Villa live stream, Sunday 13 March, 2pm GMT

Aston Villa will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce in the Premier League when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side experienced a downturn between the end of December and the middle of February, winning only one of seven matches and leaving their manager with plenty to think about. Villa have roared back into form, though, beating Brighton, Southampton and Leeds in consecutive games by an aggregate score of 9-0.

European football will probably be beyond them this term. Villa must finish in the top seven to qualify for continental competition, and they are currently nine points adrift of Tottenham in the Europa Conference League qualification spot. Regardless, Gerrard will still be keen to end the season strongly in order to generate some momentum for his first full campaign at the helm.

West Ham suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. There is still everything to play for in the return fixture, and David Moyes and his players will no doubt have half an eye on that upcoming encounter at the London Stadium.

Moyes will still want to care of business in the Premier League, though, and West Ham could do with a win to keep their top-four hopes alive after a slightly unfortunate 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

The Hammers are expected to be without Jarrod Bowen, while Vladimir Coufal is on his way back from a hernia. Angelo Ogbonna is still sidelined and the Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko has been given time off by the club.

Villa will have to make do without Marvelous Nakamba but Gerrard has no fresh injury concerns. He is likely to stick with the same XI that eased to victory over Leeds on Thursday, with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins continuing up top together.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

