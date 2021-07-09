What are the lyrics to Sweet Caroline?
By Ryan Dabbs
The classic Neil Diamond song has been claimed by England fans following the country's success at Euro 2020
Alongside fan favourite song Three Lions, Sweet Caroline is a staple part of England's Euro 2020 campaign. Fans have enjoyed belting out Neil Diamond's classic anthem after games when England have won, producing an incredible moment at the end of their game against Denmark in the semi-final.
Following England's victory after extra-time in that game, which secured their place in the final, England's 26-man squad all linked arms on the pitch at Wembley and sang along to Sweet Caroline in tremendous fashion. Naturally, the majority of the stadium joined - aside from the Denmark fans.
Wembley DJ Tony Parry opted to play the 1969 classic after England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020. Fans joined in with the song, which continued up and down the country as England faced Ukraine in Rome. Then, following their win against Denmark, Sweet Caroline made another appearance, with players and fans alike all joining in.
But what the lyrics to the American-based song that Neil Diamond himself is proud to be associated with the England national team?
Sweet Caroline lyrics
Where it began, I can't begin to knowing
But then I know it's growing strong
Was in the spring
And spring became the summer
Who'd have believed you'd come along
Hands, touching hands
Reaching out, touching me, touching you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
But now I
Look at the night and it don't seem so lonely
We filled it up with only two
And when I hurt
Hurting runs off my shoulders
How can I hurt when holding you
One, touching one
Reaching out, touching me, touching you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
Oh no, no
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
Sweet Caroline
I believe they never could
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
