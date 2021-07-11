If the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England finishes all square, it will go to dreaded penalties.

We know England have a, er, mixed history with it – but what is Italy's penalty shootout record like?

Italy have a long, long record of shootouts – even longer than England's – and there record is fairly even.

They have been involved in both World Cup finals that have been decided by penalties, winning one and losing one, while their only meeting against England in a shootout saw them knock the Three Lions out of Euro 2012 in the quarter-finals.

Overall, they have participated in 10 penalty shootouts, losing six and winning four.

Their first was way back in 1980, losing the Euro 1980 third-place play-off 9-8 on penalties to Czechoslovakia.

In fact, they had to wait 20 years for their first victory, getting knocked out of all the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups in shootouts – including losing to Brazil in the 1994 final.

They beat the Netherlands in Euro 2000 semi-final, England in Euro 2012, and then Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final last week.