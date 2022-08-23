Kick-off times at the Qatar World Cup 2022 are scheduled four times during the day during the group stages, with European audiences prioritised.

The 2022 edition of the World Cup has a number of firsts – not least that it's the first edition of the competition to have been hosted in the Middle East. Because of this, the tournament is obviously taking place in the winter to avoid the baking hot summer that Qatar endures during the usual World Cup months of June and July, though there are other ways in which this will become a unique tournament.

Given the small size of Qatar, there are only eight stadia hosting fixtures at the tournament – and due to this, plus the disruption of the domestic season – matches are going to be packed into a tight schedule between November and December…

What will the kick-off times be at the Qatar World Cup 2022? All kick-off times for the World Cup 2022 will be between 10am and 7pm in the UK. The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-offs of 3pm and 7pm. From there, knockout round matches will be at 3pm and 7pm UK time.

When will Qatar 2022 World Cup games kick off local time? Here's what all the kick-off times look like depending on your time zone. 10am GMT Qatar: 1pm CET: 11am EST: 5am PDT: 2am 1pm GMT Qatar: 4pm CET: 2pm EST: 8am PDT: 5am 3pm GMT Qatar: 6pm CET: 4pm EST: 10am PDT: 7am 4pm GMT Qatar: 7pm CET: 5pm EST: 11am PDT: 8am 7pm GMT Qatar: 10pm CET: 8pm EST: 2pm PDT: 11am

How many hours ahead is Qatar? Qatar is three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.

When will the 2022 World Cup kick off? The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at 7pm local time (4pm UK time), when the hosts take on Ecuador in the first game of the competition.