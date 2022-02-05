When is the FA Cup fifth round draw, how can I watch it, and what are the ball numbers?

The fourth round is well underway – but when is the FA Cup fifth round draw taking place?

Sixteen teams will go into the next round of the FA Cup, which will be taking place midweek, on the week of Wednesday, March 2.

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place at around 11.40am on Sunday, February 6, before Liverpool's match with Cardiff at Anfield.

The draw will be shown live on ITV, as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook feeds, with former Manchester United striker Andy Cole pulling the balls out of the bag.

What are the team's ball numbers for the FA Cup fifth round draw?

1. Crystal Palace or Hartlepool United

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3. Huddersfield Town or Barnsley

4. Peterborough United or Queens Park Rangers

5. Cambridge United or Luton Town

6. Southampton or Coventry City

7. Chelsea

8. Everton or Brentford

9. West Ham United

10. Middlesbrough

11. Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Liverpool or Cardiff City

13. Stoke City or Wigan Athletic

14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15. Manchester City or Fulham

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Norwich City

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

ALSO READ

FACTS 30 things you never knew about the FA Cup

EXPLAINED Why are there no FA Cup replays? New rules on extra time and penalties

VIDEO REFS Is VAR used in the FA Cup? Well, kind of... The video replay rules, explained