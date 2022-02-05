When is the FA Cup fifth round draw, how can I watch it, and what are the ball numbers?
By Conor Pope published
The FA Cup fifth round draw will be taking place before all the games have been played – so make sure not to miss it
The fourth round is well underway – but when is the FA Cup fifth round draw taking place?
Sixteen teams will go into the next round of the FA Cup, which will be taking place midweek, on the week of Wednesday, March 2.
The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place at around 11.40am on Sunday, February 6, before Liverpool's match with Cardiff at Anfield.
The draw will be shown live on ITV, as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook feeds, with former Manchester United striker Andy Cole pulling the balls out of the bag.
What are the team's ball numbers for the FA Cup fifth round draw?
1. Crystal Palace or Hartlepool United
2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
3. Huddersfield Town or Barnsley
4. Peterborough United or Queens Park Rangers
5. Cambridge United or Luton Town
6. Southampton or Coventry City
7. Chelsea
8. Everton or Brentford
9. West Ham United
10. Middlesbrough
11. Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion
12. Liverpool or Cardiff City
13. Stoke City or Wigan Athletic
14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City
15. Manchester City or Fulham
16. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Norwich City
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
ALSO READ
FACTS 30 things you never knew about the FA Cup
EXPLAINED Why are there no FA Cup replays? New rules on extra time and penalties
VIDEO REFS Is VAR used in the FA Cup? Well, kind of... The video replay rules, explained
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.