Who is Darwin Nunez? How Liverpool's new record signing could make them even better

Liverpool are set to break the bank for Darwin Nunez of Benfica. The 22-year-old becomes the record signing at Anfield, with Sadio Mané expected to leave the club this summer for Bayern Munich.

This might be the biggest signing that Jurgen Klopp has made for a long while. The German established his front three by buying Mohamed Salah back in 2017 before getting Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to famously complete his side. Other big stars have joined – such as Diogo Jota and Thiago – but largely, the core and crux of the side has remained in tact. The style certainly has.

But Nunez changes that – as does the imminent sale of Mané. This is a return to roots, of sorts, for Jurgen Klopp. And the brave new dawn of something new on Merseyside…

Why have Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez?

The stats speak for themselves. 26 goals in 28 appearances in Portugal's top flight last season. Six goals in ten games in Europe, too, against impressive opposition, as well: Barcelona (a brace), Bayern Munich and the high-flying Ajax before netting home and away against Liverpool.

Nunez has experience playing at the tip of a one-striker formation – and has that typical South American intensity off the ball associated with the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani or Carlos Tevez. Benfica have played with a lot of possession domestically and very little in Europe. Nunez is comfortable with either.

And as a right-footed forward who likes finding his own space, Nunez often breaks into the left-hand pocket of the pitch to curl shots on his favoured foot. The Uruguayan doesn't often operate in the same areas as Mohamed Salah and won't get in the Egyptian King's way.

He's young enough to have a decade at the top, complete enough to play a variety of styles and complements the stars already at the Reds' disposal. It makes sense on paper.

Why Darwin Nunez is not your typical Liverpool forward

This is the first natural No.9 that Klopp has had in his arsenal since his Dortmund days. The grinning gegenpress guru had Robert Lewandowski back then leading the line but eschewed your typical strikers for something a little more different when he rocked up in the Premier League.

Daniel Sturridge's time as Liverpool's talisman was cut short in favour of Roberto Firmino's transformation from technical No.10 to false nine. There were doubters originally but the Brazilian thrived – before Jota arrived to challenge him up front. Salah had his spells in the striker role, too, while Mané took the baton in the Quadruple hunt to stunning reviews.

Nunez is much more than a target man but he's built like a striker. His job won't be to drop as deep as Mané did or to create as much as Firmino. Often, he could be used as a Route One option for Alisson and Van Dijk to go long. He's more old school than Liverpool's recent forwards and the closest thing to Lewandowski that Klopp's had since leaving Germany.

It makes an interesting parallel with Manchester City returning to a natural striker in Erling Haaland this summer, abandoning the false nines that have worked so well for them. Are traditional strikers back in fashion?

Jurgen Klopp loves Darwin Nunez – but Virgil van Dijk doesn't…

This is the first signing that Liverpool have made since celebrated sporting director Michael Edwards left the club. In his absence, is Klopp simply going around signing players he fancies? Obviously not. But the Reds boss admitted how attractive the striker was when his side faced him last season.

“An extremely good-looking boy, eh? He is a really good boy,” said Klopp. “He played in front of me battling against [Ibrahima] Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him.”

High praise. The German was enamoured with Nunez up close – who was linked with West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United before Liverpool came in. Even Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he hated playing against the forward, too – comparing him to the elite in the game when asked by Rio Ferdinand.

“I’ve played against Sergio Aguero, who was obviously unbelievable. (Lionel) Messi, arguably the best player in the history of football, in my opinion,” VVD claimed. “(Kylian) Mbappe is different, quick… (Erling) Haaland, also Darwin (Nunez). He’s a bit similar, very direct and quick, tall and strong. It’s quite difficult to play against those guys.”

Darwin Nunez is the latest in a line of Liverpool signings following a weird pattern…

Liverpool's big attacking signings are starting to follow a pattern. Nunez joins the Merseysiders having scored against them in both legs of the Champions League tie against them last season – but he's not alone in moving to Anfield after playing there in Europe.

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January, having played against them twice in the group stage of the Champions League that season, too. A couple of seasons ago, Takumi Minamino played twice against Liverpool in the Champions League before joining them that January – with the official announcement video for the Japanese forward even referencing that fact.

Ibrahima Konate, too, was an unused substitute as RB Leipzig succumbed to Liverpool in 2021: he joined them the following summer. Thiago waited a season after a two-legged tie against the Reds to then sign for them.

If you're wondering who might replace Mohamed Salah in the long-run, keep an eye on Liverpool's Champions League fixtures next season. The answers might be hiding in plain sight – and there's no better way to scout than to see players up close…