Who is Emma Hayes? The ITV pundit who's taken Euro 2020 by storm

During ITV's coverage of Euro 2020, Emma Hayes has emerged as a star pundit and co-commentator on the team - and now she is set for role in the channel's broadcast of England against Denmark.

But while Hayes has been in women's football for 20 years now, she's not quite so familiar to men's football audiences.

Hayes was originally a footballer in Arsenal's academy but had a horrendous career-ending injury to her ankle, aged just 17, while on a skiing trip. No longer pursuing a career as an athlete, the Londoner opted to take European Studies, Spanish, and Sociology at Liverpool Hope college and later a Masters degree in Intelligence and International Affairs.

Hayes coached in the US between 2001 and 2006 before returning to Britain in 2006 to join Arsenal Women as an assistant to Vic Akers. There, Hayes was a part of the coaching staff to the team that won an unprecedented quadruple.

After leaving Arsenal in 2010, Hayes went back to America to manage Chicago Red Stars before another return to England saw her join Chelsea Women in 2012. There, Hayes has won four Women's Super League titles, two Women's FA Cups and two Women's League Cups.

Last season, Hayes led Chelsea to the Champions League final. In doing so, she became the first woman to do so in 12 years, though Chelsea lost the match to Barcelona.

Hayes won the 2020/21 FA WSL Manager of the Year award and two months later, signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea, putting an end to rumours of a big move to another side.

In February, Hayes was linked with the vacant role at AFC Wimbledon men's team. She had also been linked with the England women's head coach role - following the departure of Phil Neville to the MLS - and was rumoured to be one of the names in the frame for the Chelsea men's manager job when Maurizio Sarri left west London in 2019 to join Juventus.

