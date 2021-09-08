Who is the referee for England vs Poland?

England vs Poland is set to be refereed by Daniel Siebert of Germany.

Siebert referees for FC Nordost Berlin of the Berlin Football Association and is a FIFA referee. He is also ranked as a UEFA first category referee.

The German was appointed as a DFB referee in 2007. He made his debut in the 2. Bundesliga in 2009 and has gone on to become a well-respected ref within the game, even taking part at Euro 2020.

Siebert took charge of three matches over the summer; he oversaw the Group D Scotland vs Czech Republic fixture, the Group E Sweden vs Slovakia match, and the Round of 16 game between Wales and Denmark, where he was responsible for sending off Welsh substitute Harry Wilson.

The top-flight of German football has routinely used Siebert since 2012 and in 2015, he became the youngest of FIFA's 10 accredited German refs.

Siebert was born in Berlin, where he still lives. He works as a teacher part-time at a sports school in the city.