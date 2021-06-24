Why are Derby and Wycombe on both the Championship and League One fixture lists?

Derby's involvement within the Championship for the 2021/22 season remains undecided, with the EFL releasing an interchangeable fixture list for both Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

This comes after the Rams received two charges from the EFL last year, in regard to breaching financial fair play rules. An independent disciplinary commission initially cleared the club, meaning they avoided a serious sanction.

Instead, Derby received a £100,000 fine over some of their accounting policies. However, the EFL have the ability to appeal the independent disciplinary commission's verdict, which could leave Derby's status in the Championship in jeopardy. Pushing for a sterner punishment could include a sporting sanction, such as a points deduction for the 2020/21 season.

If Derby are deducted points for last season, then Wycombe will replace them in England's second tier as a result. Derby survived relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 season, ending up with 44 points to finish in 21st. Wycombe, meanwhile, accumulated 43 points to finish 22nd.

An EFL statement on Wednesday night announced that Wayne Rooney's men will have an interchangeable fixture list with Wycombe while their fate is resolved. Therefore, both clubs feature in the fixture list of both the Championship and League One.

The statement read: "Ahead of the publication of the 2021/22 season fixture lists on 24 June at 9am, the EFL can confirm that it has developed an interchangeable fixture list for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers, while the disciplinary process is finalised.

"The fixture list for both the Championship and League One will be published in full based on the 2020/21 final standings, pending any appeals relating to this decision.”

Derby are currently due to kick off their campaign in the Championship against Huddersfield, while Wycombe are due to welcome Accrington Stanley to Adams Park Stadium on the opening day of the League One season. However, this is subject to change, depending on the EFL's appeal against the verdict of Derby's fine.

