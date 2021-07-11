Will England get an open-top bus victory parade if they win Euro 2020?

What kind of victory parade celebration could we expect if England manage to win the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night against Italy?

Coronavirus restrictions mean an immediate celebration may be off the cards. While restrictions lift on Monday, July 19, many of the squad may already be fitting in a well-earned holiday before returning to their clubs for pre-season training.

And while there are whispers that a bank holiday has been pencilled in for Friday, August 27 in case of Euro 2020 victory, that weekend sees a full round of Premier League fixtures and wouldn't work for the England squad either.

So if there is some sort of victory parade, something arranged around England's World Cup qualifiers in the first week of September may be the likeliest scenario. The Three Lions are away to Hungary on Thursday September 2, host Andorra back home on Sunday September 5, before travelling away to Poland on Wednesday September 8.

Any victory parade would probably include an open-top bus featuring the squad with the Henri Delaunay trophy, and would likely travel through central London. As well as hosting the final, England have played five other Euro 2020 games at London's Wembley.