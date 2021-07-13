Will Jadon Sancho wear no.7 at Manchester United?

Manchester United are set to confirm the £73-plus-add-ons deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and fans are excited to find out which squad number Sancho will be given at Old Trafford.

The England winger currently wears the no.7 for Borussia Dortmund, and has reportedly let new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer know he'd like to keep the number at his new club. However, the no.7 shirt currently belongs to veteran striker Edinson Cavani, who has become a key figure for the Premier League giants since joining 12 months ago on a free transfer.

SANCHO Goals, versatility and nutmegs: Why Jadon Sancho is the perfect fit for Manchester United

Whether or not Cavani is willing to relinquish the number in order to satisfy the new arrival is unknown at this stage. Although it is believed the striker - who was often forced to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovich at former club PSG - would prefer to keep it for another season.

Cavani has made no secret of his desire to return to South America at the end of the coming season, which would mean the no.7 shirt would be available for Sancho to take in 12 months' time. In the meantime, the Englishman would have to pick one of the available squad numbers.

The first team numbers currently not worn by any player at Old Trafford are as follows: 12, 16, 24, 25, 30 and 32. Sancho could also opt for the no.77 shirt - although such high squad numbers are a rarity in English football and the club might not allow it.

If Cavani is happy to part with the number, it would not be the first time in recent years a player has vacated a number to placate a new arrival. In 2016, when Ibrahimovich joined Manchester United from PSG, the Swede took the no.9 shirt from Anthony Martial, who took the no.11 until it no.9 became available again. Some fans saw this as a slight at the Frenchman from the club, however, and Cavani appears to hold more sway than the younger man did five years ago.

