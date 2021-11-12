Win THREE pairs of Adidas boots and FUT goodies courtesy of EA Sports

In collaboration with EA Sports, FFT is giving one lucky reader not one, not two, but three pairs of Adidas boots (X, Predator and Copa), plus FUT cards of five Premier League stars (Diogo Jota, Declan Rice, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Sergio Reguillon) AND their very own personalised FUT card, including the picture, stats and team of their choice.

All you have to do to enter the competition is follow FourFourTwo on Twitter (if you don’t already), RT our post and tag a mate. That is all you need to do to potentially win an incredible prize. The draw will close on Tuesday at 5pm GMT and we’ll announce a lucky winner on Wednesday 17th November.

The giveaway celebrates the launch of EA Sports and Adidas’ Don’t Stop ‘till You’re 99 campaign. Throughout the current season, select Adidas players will receive attribute boosts in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team based upon their Adidas boot of choice, until they reach 99 in one stat.

From the Pace of the X Speedflow to the Dribbling and Handling of the Predator Mutator and the Passing of the Copa Sense, each boot’s unique characteristic will enable players to reach 99 in the corresponding stat during the season in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. And you can imitate each of these selected stars as you choose between all three pairs of boots.

So get involved. RT our post on Twitter, tag a mate and make sure you follow us. Good luck!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

FIFA 22 Who are the best dribblers in the game?