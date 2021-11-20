Wolves v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v West Ham United live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

West Ham will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce when they face Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

David Moyes’ men moved up to third in the Premier League table thanks to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool before the international break. Jurgen Klopp may have been unhappy with some of the refereeing decisions on the day, but that did not detract from the fact that West Ham were the better team. Liverpool struggled to handle their counter-attacking surges and set-piece prowess, and the Hammers will hope the same combination brings them another win this weekend.

While much has been made of the fact that the London Stadium is finally beginning to feel like home, West Ham have also been excellent on the road this season. No team in the division has collected more points at opposition stadiums than Moyes’ side, who have won four and drawn one of their trips away from east London.

Wolves arrived at Selhurst Park in their last fixture on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, but they were outplayed by Crystal Palace and slumped to a 2-0 defeat. That is now five games without a clean sheet for Bruno Lage’s side who may well find it difficult to shut out an in-form West Ham team.

Wolves will have to make do without Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Hugo Bueno and Yerson Mosquera, but Fernando Marcal is in line to return to the matchday squad. Daniel Podence is pushing for his second start of the season having now returned to full fitness.

West Ham have lost Angelo Ogbonna to an ACL injury; the Italian centre-back could miss the rest of the campaign. Pablo Fornals is available for selection, though, and Declan Rice has recovered from the illness that forced him to withdraw from the England squad last week.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com