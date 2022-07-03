Women's Euro 2022 mascot: who is representing the tournament?

The Women’s Euro 2022 mascots are a trio of characters collectively known as Hat Trick. Kai, Robyn and Ashley all have distinctive personalities along with their own squad number.

Kai wears No.4 and his characteristic is intelligence, Robyn is a No.10 and has skill, while Ashley is No.7 and is apparently noted for strength. The three mascots have been appearing in a YouTube series alongside a whole host of women’s football players including current Ballon D’Or holder Alexia Putellas as well as Vivianne Miedema and Lucy Bronze.

They have also been used in a game on children’s gaming platform Roblox called ‘The Road to UEFA Women’s Euros’. UEFA hopes that they will encourage more boys and girls across Europe to get out and play football.

Kai, Robyn and Ashley follow on from Kicky, the Women’s Euro 2017 mascot, in helping promote the tournament to younger age groups.

Women’s Euros fixtures runs from July 6 to July 31 in nine cities across England. Whilst Kai, Robyn and Ashley are only present in the virtual world before the tournament, they will be around in-person once the competition begins.