The 10 greatest Manchester derbies... EVER

It’s only recently that Manchester City have been able to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United on an equal footing, with the Red Devils still comfortably ahead of their rivals in terms of the historic head-to-head record. Indeed, United have won 72 editions of the derby stretching back to 1891, while City have triumphed on 50 occasions and 52 games between the two have finished with the scores level.

In this slideshow, we’ve picked out the 10 best matches between United and City. Last-gasp goals, red cards and thrilling comebacks – this derby really does have the lot.