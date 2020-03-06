The 10 greatest Manchester derbies... EVER
By Greg Lea
Man United vs Man City
It’s only recently that Manchester City have been able to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United on an equal footing, with the Red Devils still comfortably ahead of their rivals in terms of the historic head-to-head record. Indeed, United have won 72 editions of the derby stretching back to 1891, while City have triumphed on 50 occasions and 52 games between the two have finished with the scores level.
In this slideshow, we’ve picked out the 10 best matches between United and City. Last-gasp goals, red cards and thrilling comebacks – this derby really does have the lot.
10. Man United 1-1 Man City, April 2001
This match isn’t remembered for its football, but the bitter ending of a four-year feud between Roy Keane and Alf-Inge Haaland.
Keane, still furious after Haaland accused him of feigning injury while the Norwegian played for Leeds in September 1997, took his frustrations out on the City defender with a heinous knee-high tackle that left the defender in a crumpled heap. The Irishman later confirmed it wasn’t an accident, but the hideous challenge didn’t actually end Haaland’s career as is often reported.
As for the game, Teddy Sheringham’s second-half penalty was cancelled out by a late Steve Howey equaliser.
9. Man City 4-1 Man United, March 2004
When United visited the City of Manchester Stadium for the first time in 2003/04, Alex Ferguson’s men were 12 points adrift of Arsenal and in dire need of points. But what they came away with was a disastrous humbling from their neighbours, who languished just three points above the drop zone.
Robbie Fowler slotted the home side ahead inside three minutes, before Jon Macken doubled their advantage when his shot found its way through Mikael Silvestre's legs. Paul Scholes pulled one back three minutes later, only for Silvestre’s howler to let in Trevor Sinclair for City’s third after the break.
Shaun Wright-Phillips wrapped up a magnificent victory with a strike fit for the occasion, lashing home to leave the Red Devils reeling.
8. Man City 5-1 Man United, September 1989
City celebrated their return to the top flight with a triumph that gave them the local bragging rights (and Clive Tyldesley his first TV commentary). A slip from Gary Pallister let in David Oldfield for the first, before even worse defending allowed Trevor Morley a second. Ian Bishop soon bagged a third with his first goal for City, although Mark Hughes’ brilliant scissor-kick provided brief hope for the visitors.
Brief was all it was, however, as Oldfield nabbed his second to restore City’s three-goal lead. Mel Machin’s men made it an occasion to remember when left-back Andy Hinchcliffe capped a glorious City move with a thundering header at the back post, leaving Tyldesley purring "That's just marvellous stuff" through the gritted teeth of a former Old Trafford regular. United went on to finish above their rivals thanks to their superior goal difference, but this day lives long in Blue hearts.
7. Man United 0-1 Man City, April 1974
When Denis Law’s late backheel found the net against his former club, the Scot thought he’d been the man to end Manchester United’s 36-year stint in English football’s top flight. As it happened, the Reds would have been relegated anyway after Birmingham beat Norwich in their final game of the campaign, but Law wasn't to know.
He refused to celebrate and was substituted immediately after, never to play another league game for City. The match didn’t even see the full-time whistle after United fans invaded the pitch with five minutes to spare, but the Football League upheld the result and condemned the Red Devils to the second tier.
6. Man City 3-1 Man United, November 2002
Fan favourite Shaun Goater was thought to be on his way out of Maine Road in the summer of 2002, when City twice broken their transfer record by bringing in Jon Macken and Nicolas Anelka for a combined £18m.
But Goater stayed for one final season – much to United’s displeasure. The Bermudan scored a decisive brace in this November encounter, bagging his first in the 26th minute after Anelka and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had already traded goals early on.
Then, five minutes into the second half, Goater struck his 100th goal for the club after latching onto Eyal Berkovic’s exquisite pass and dinking the ball past a gazumped Barthez.
5. Man City 3-3 Man United, October 1990
Keen to avenge their 5-1 hiding from the previous campaign, Alex Ferguson’s improving side headed to Maine Road preparing to face a City side making great strides of their own under Howard Kendall.
City had lost just one of their first nine games of the campaign and were three points ahead of their neighbours heading into this clash. And with 10 minutes left it looked like the hosts, cruising at 3-1 up, were on their way to another superb victory over the Red Devils.
But with the Fat Lady warming up her vocal cords, Brian McClair capitalised on an Ian Brightwell mistake to halve the deficit, before Steve Bruce’s powerful header earned United a point.
4. Man City 2-3 Man United, November 1993
“Two-nil up and you f***ed it up,” chanted the jubilant blue masses at Maine Road, in reference to their city rivals’ Champions League exit at the hands of Galatasaray four days previously. In football you have to take the rough with the smooth, though, as City fans would find out to their horror.
It all began swimmingly as Niall Quinn headed Brian Horton’s men into a two-goal lead before half-time, but Eric Cantona pulled one back seven minutes after the restart. The Frenchman then equalised on 78 minutes when he converted from substitute Ryan Giggs’ typically exquisite pass, before a young Roy Keane smashed home the winner in his first Manchester derby.
United went on to win their second title under Alex Ferguson, while City finished just three points above the relegation zone.
3. Man United 1-6 Man City, October 2011
Not so much a statement of City’s intent as a full-blown fire-punch to the face. Roberto Mancini’s marauders dismantled United on their title rivals’ own turf, smashing home six goals to leave a fuming Alex Ferguson rueing his “worst ever day” in charge of the club.
Mario Balotelli broke the deadlock on 22 minutes (the day after it emerged a firework had gone off in his house) and duly celebrated by brandishing a T-shirt asking “Why Always Me?”. But it was Jonny Evans’s catastrophic red card that proved the catalyst for a second-half City onslaught: Balotelli notched his second shortly after and Sergio Aguero added a third, while substitute Edin Dzeko helped himself to a quickfire brace either side of David Silva’s late fifth.
2. Man City 2-3 Man United, December 2012
They’d had seven months to get over City’s dramatic 2011/12 title triumph, but United were baying for blood when the duo met in December. The Red Devils topped the table by three points after 15 games, with City close behind in second and unbeaten.
Roberto Mancini’s men looked dead and buried within the opening 30 minutes after Wayne Rooney's double. City clawed themselves back through Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta, but a twist awaited.
In the second minute of stoppage time, Robin van Persie’s deep free-kick evaded everyone in the penalty area – notably Samir Nasri, widely blamed for turning side-on – before nestling in the far corner.
1. Man United 4-3 Man City, September 2009
City had splashed over £100 million on new talent in summer 2009, signing Emmanuel Adebayor, Joleon Lescott and former United striker Carlos Tevez. But this was one battle that money couldn’t win.
Wayne Rooney slotted Sir Alex Ferguson’s men ahead inside two minutes, before Gareth Barry bagged his first goal for Mark Hughes’s side. Darren Fletcher headed home four minutes after the break, only for Craig Bellamy to promptly curl home a beauty from the edge of the box. Fletcher nodded in another with 10 minutes to go but Rio Ferdinand’s sorry blunder allowed Bellamy to pounce in the last minute.
Well, the last minute of normal time. Six minutes into stoppage time, Michael Owen pounced on Ryan Giggs’ through-ball to send Old Trafford delirious.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.