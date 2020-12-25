20 of English football's greatest ever Christmas matches

Claudio Ranieri’s charges had been inconsistent in the first half of the 2001/02 season, but a five-point gap separating them from leaders Arsenal meant Chelsea were still very much in the title race. Southampton, conversely, were nervously looking over their shoulders, kept out of the bottom three by goal difference alone.

This should have been a pretty straightforward assignment for the Blues, therefore, who led 2-1 at half-time. Southampton refused to accept their fate, however, scoring three without reply in the second period – including a lovely volley from striker James Beattie.

It was a sign of things to come for Chelsea, who went on to finish sixth; Southampton, meanwhile, recovered to end the season in 11th.