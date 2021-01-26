The 23 craziest managerial sackings ever in football

Still the youngest ever European Cup-winning manager, at 36, Jose Villalonga lifted Ol’ Big Ears with Real Madrid in 1956 and 1957. Yet winning the first two editions of the tournament, plus two La Liga titles, still wasn’t enough.

The seeds of Villalonga’s demise were sown in the first round of his 1956-57 European Cup triumph. With Madrid trailing to Rapid Vienna, president Santiago Bernabeu (pictured) furiously told the players at half-time he wanted to see “more balls out on the field”, painful as that sounds. Alfredo Di Stefano duly delivered, but only by ignoring his manager’s tactical instructions.

Villalonga, undermined, was gone six months hence amid domestic and continental glory. He later led Atletico to derby wins in consecutive Copa del Rey finals and guided Spain to glory at Euro 64.