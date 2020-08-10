The 25 best Premier League players of the 1990s

With five different top-flight champions and the balance of power making its way from Merseyside to Manchester via north London, Leeds and Blackburn, the 1990s proved to be a decade of gripping entertainment in English football.

From the advent of the Premier League and Champions League in 1992 through the unlikely title triumph of Blackburn in 1995 and Manchester United's 1999 Treble, the millennium's last decade saw some of the biggest changes in English football history. Amid those, some of the finest footballers ever to play the game came to these shores. In this slideshow we've picked out the 25 best...