There’s nothing quite like a great cup tie, and English football has been no stranger to giant upsets over the years. Think Teletext signings, muddy pitches and patronising television coverage – all the greats.

Sunday saw League Two side Crawley Town pull off a stunning 3-0 victory over Premier League club Leeds United, a side coached by one of the most revered managers in world football.

Marcelo Bielsa's swashbuckling Leeds were well beaten, thanks to goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe. The Reds made light work of the 62-places gap between the sides, and wrote themselves into FA Cup folklore with a glorious win their fans will savour for years to come.