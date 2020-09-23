20 Champions League one-season wonders who dazzled – then disappeared

Champions League finalists in 2005 and 2007, Liverpool came close to reaching the showpiece event again in 2007/08, only to be denied by Chelsea in the last four. Babel was integral to their progression so far, though, scoring four goals in the group stage and another in the quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

The Dutchman also gave his side hope in the second leg of their defeat by Chelsea, scoring in the 117th minute to put the Reds within a goal of victory. He resurrected his career at Besiktas and has returned brilliantly for Holland, but Babel has never hit those Champions League heights again.

Maybe, just maybe, this is his his chance to finally do so at Galatasaray in 2019/20.