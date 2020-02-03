The easiest title wins in English football history

Yes, Liverpool are officially killing it – Saturday's 4-0 rout over Southampton, followed by Manchester City's capitulation at Tottenham, means Jurgen Klopp's side hold the biggest lead anyone has ever enjoyed in English top-flight history. Yes, ever.

But can they claim the Premier League record for a title romp? And who are they blowing out of the water? These fellow victors were taking it easy by the end, too...