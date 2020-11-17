EVERY England manager ranked from worst to best

England may have played their first international match in 1872, but it took another 74 years for the FA to appoint a full-time manager. The team had previously been chosen by the International Selection Committee, a policy which continued even after Walter Winterbottom had been handed the reins.

England have had 15 permanent managers in total, from Winterbottom in 1946 to Gareth Southgate in 2019. In this slideshow we rank them from worst to best.