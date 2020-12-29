Football’s ultimate cult clubs

It took Johan Cruyff’s vision to change La Masia into the paragon of skill-over-physicality philosophy from 1988 – Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta are all under 5ft 9in – realising a production line of technical waifs which turned Barcelona into football’s aesthetes.

Dubbed the Dream Team after sealing the Catalans’ maiden European Cup win in 1992, the side Cruyff built also won four consecutive La Liga titles from 1990/91. Koeman, Laudrup, Stoichkov and later, Romario – this is the team Blaugrana fans get misty-eyed about, not the 2009 or 2011 vintages with those three Lilliputians.

“Cruyff reinvented the concept of football in Spain,” centre-back Miguel Angel Nadal once told FFT. He wasn’t wrong.