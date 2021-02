How the major European nations voted in the 2019 Ballon d’Or

Messi secured a record sixth Ballon d’Or gong on Monday, pipping Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to the prize by 686 points to 679.

The prize is based on one journalist per country submitting a list of their top five players, which makes for an overwhelming number of entries.

With that in mind, we’ve watered it down to the top 22 UEFA nations by country coefficient, adding in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for good measure.