Ranked! The 25 best foreign January Premier League signings

Agger made a total of 232 appearances for Liverpool, but it would have been an even higher tally had he had better luck with injuries. The Reds paid just £6m for the centre-back in January 2006, but he played no part in the club's FA Cup triumph later that year.

Agger did help Liverpool win the League Cup six years later, by which time he had established himself as one of the Premier League's best centre-backs when fit. He also had an eye for goal and scored several spectacular ones during his career on Merseyside.