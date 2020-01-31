Ranked! Every one of Manchester United’s post-Alex Ferguson signings

Where to begin? With the astronomical wages and bonuses that allowed Sanchez to ‘earn’ £28m in 15 months at Manchester United? With the way his arrival represented yet another roadblock in the development of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial? How about that United signed him to gazump a Manchester City side operating in a different galaxy to their city rivals?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently joked that Sanchez could return to Old Trafford following his season-long loan at Inter. Given how disastrous he was the first time around, that looks unlikely.