Ranked! Every Premier League champion by their winning points margin

Before the coronavirus pandemic brought the Premier League to a stop, in March, Liverpool had opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the table (having played one game more than Manchester City).

And now with the Premier League set to restart on June 17, the Reds could finally end their 30-year wait for a Premier League league title.

But how does Jurgen Klopp’s team's current points difference compare to title winners of the past?

In this slideshow, we rank every Premier League champion by their winning points margin…