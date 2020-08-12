The highest goalscorers in Champions League history

It's Europe's most prestigious and coveted trophy, and the yardstick by which greatness is measured. Since its inception in 1955, only 22 clubs have lifted the cup affectionately known as 'Big Ears'; Real Madrid reign supreme with 13 triumphs in their illustrious history.

But enough about teams. Which individuals have fired their outfits to glory most frequently in the Champions League era? We take a look at the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the competition: featuring Dutch destroyers, Italian poachers, Ivorian talismen and more...