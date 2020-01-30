Rated! The good and the bad of Eredivisie attackers in the Premier League

Steven Bergwijn became the latest Eredivisie star to move to the Premier League this week, with the forward joining Tottenham for £25m.

The 22-year-old joins a long line of players who have made the jump from Dutch domestic football to England, and there have been mixed results along the way. In this slideshow, we've put together a list of the good and the bad of Eredivisie attackers who have preceded Bergwijn, featuring wingers, attacking midfielders and strikers...