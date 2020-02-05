Revealed! Every player with 10+ goals in Europe’s top leagues this season

We’ve just passed the midway point for most of the top domestic leagues in Europe, and some absorbing storylines are taking shape.

Most of the usual suspects have continued to find the net with predictable regularity, new faces have also emerged on the radar, while others are having the season of their lives.

Here, we run through every player across Europe’s top six leagues (the usual Big Five plus Portugal's Primeira Liga) to have scored at least 10 league goals this season...