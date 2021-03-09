Date of birth: March 19, 1993
Instagram: @hziyech
Club(s): Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Chelsea
Country: Morocco
Signing fee: £33.3million
Paid his dues with Heerenveen and Twente in the Eredivisie before, following a 17-goal season, he moved to Ajax in 2016. He exploded into recognition with his role in the Amsterdam club's memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring in both legs of the famous last-16 win against Real Madrid. The Morocco international started all three of his country's games at the 2018 World Cup, and moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 after agreeing a deal with Ajax six months previously.
