Date of birth: March 19, 1993

Instagram: @hziyech

Club(s): Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Chelsea

Country: Morocco

Signing fee: £33.3million

Paid his dues with Heerenveen and Twente in the Eredivisie before, following a 17-goal season, he moved to Ajax in 2016. He exploded into recognition with his role in the Amsterdam club's memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring in both legs of the famous last-16 win against Real Madrid. The Morocco international started all three of his country's games at the 2018 World Cup, and moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 after agreeing a deal with Ajax six months previously.