Date of birth: December 26, 1986

Club(s): Nice, Lyon, Tottenham

Country: France

Signing fee: £10million

Has widely been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last decade. After starting his career at Nice, he spent four years with Lyon before being brought to the Premier League by Tottenham in 2012. Since then he has proved himself as a brilliant shot-stopper with a spectacular highlights reel. The biggest moment of his career came in 2018 when he captained France to World Cup glory.