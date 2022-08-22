10 domestic trophies, 113 caps – Ellen White’s glittering career in numbers
By PA Staff published
As Euro 2022 winner Ellen White announces her retirement from football, the PA news agency looks back at her career in numbers.
52 – international goals, a record for the Lionesses and one behind Wayne Rooney’s overall England record.
113 – caps for England.
1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.
3 – White was England’s player of the year on three occasions – in 2011, 2018 and 2021.
6 – goals at the 2019 World Cup, where White matched United States duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as the tournament’s top scorer.
2 – Women’s Super League titles, with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012.
We see you, @ellsbells89 🤓🔥— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) February 7, 2021
10 – domestic trophies in total, also including three FA Cups, four League Cups and a Premier League Cup.
15 – goals as she won the WSL Golden Boot for the 2017-18 season.
6 – goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. The tally included a hat-trick against Australia, while White also scored twice in an unofficial warm-up friendly against New Zealand.
33 – White’s age at the time of announcing retirement from football.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.