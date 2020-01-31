5 of the best transfers involving Premier League clubs on deadline day

Clubs are scrambling to complete their transfer business on the final day of the January window

As the clock ticks down towards 2300 GMT deadline in England, there could yet be some more late moves to beat the deadline.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the best deals involving Premier League clubs so far on Friday.

Cedric’s a Gunner

A photo posted by on

Arsenal announced the signing of Portugal defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had already brought in some cover after Kyle Walker-Peters joined on loan from Tottenham.

Soares described his move to Arsenal as “a dream come true”, having previously been close to joining the London club.

Gunners’ fans, though, will have to wait to see their latest arrival in action, as Soares is currently recovering from a knee problem.

Arsenal had also completed a deal for Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, who has joined from Flamengo on an initial loan with the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Blades go Dutch

Richairo is a Blade ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Lt0B6Y2s7H— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2020

Sheffield United continued their January dealings as Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic arrived on loan until the end of the season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had already bolstered the squad with a club-record signing of midfielder Sander Berge from Genk.

Former Holland Under-21 international Zivkovic, 23, made the switch from Chinese club Changchun Yatai and could complete a permanent transfer in the summer.

Greece defender Panos Retsos also arrived at Bramall Lane from Bayer Leverkusen on an initial deal until the end of the season.

Canaries send McCallum back to Coventry

Welcome to Norwich City, Sam! 👋— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 31, 2020

While Sheffield United look set for another campaign in the Premier League, fellow promoted side Norwich could well be left planning for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

Whatever division they end up in, Canaries head coach Daniel Farke feels the Norfolk club – currently bottom of the table – have signed a “very interesting talent” in left-back Sam McCallum from League One Coventry.

However, the 19-year-old has immediately been loaned back to the Sky Blues for the remainder of the campaign so will have to wait for a crack at the Premier League.

Farke will also have teenage midfielder Melvin Sitti to call upon next season, after he was sent back to Sochaux having signed a contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2024.

Matheson makes Molineux move

The full story as @Luke_Matheson41 arrives from @officiallydale before returning to Spotland on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.— Wolves (@Wolves) January 31, 2020

Wolves have signed teenager Luke Matheson from Rochdale, although the defender will remain on loan at the League One club for the rest of the season.

The 17-year-old, who came through the academy at Dale, underwent a medical at Wolves’ training ground on Friday ahead of a deal that is thought to be worth around £1million.

Matheson became the youngest player in Rochdale’s history when he made his debut at the age of 15 years and 336 days and hit the headlines by scoring the equaliser in Dale’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.

The full-back has been at Rochdale since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in October, just weeks after turning 17.

Seagulls swoop for Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey has joined Brighton from Chelsea on a permanent deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brighton have completed the permanent signing of teenage defender Tariq Lamptey for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut against Arsenal earlier this season, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “I am now looking forward to working with Tariq on the training pitch to help him develop further, and I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him in an Albion shirt.”

Earlier, Seagulls forward Jurgen Locadia was recalled from his loan spell with

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.