5 key games that helped West Brom to promotion

West Brom have returned to the Premier League after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five crucial games in their promotion bid.

West Brom 5-1 Swansea, December 8

Kyle Edwards takes the plaudits after scoring West Brom’s fifth. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Baggies blew the Swans away in a display of pure swagger as they reclaimed top spot from Leeds.

Matheus Pereira was the architect scoring once and setting up the other four for Semi Ajayi, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards.

It was a sixth successive win and sent out a serious promotion warning to their rivals.

Millwall 0-2 West Brom, February 9

West Brom’s Filip Krovinovic opened the scoring at Milwall. (Adam Davy/PA)

The Baggies had just ended a run of seven winless league games by dispatching Luton but a trip to The Den was a tougher proposition.

In the middle of Storm Ciara Albion completely put their bad run to bed as they outfought and outworked the Lions.

Filip Krovinovic scored just before half-time and Dara O’Shea netted with six minutes remaining to get the squad firmly back on track.

Bristol City 0-3 West Brom, February 22

Albion played some of their best football of the season in their comfortable win at Ashton Gate.

Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu put them 2-0 up before half-time in a dominant display.

It was not all plain sailing as Romaine Sawyers was sent off in the second half but within two minutes Robson-Kanu added a third to end any worries.

Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 West Brom, July 1

Having lost 1-0 to Brentford in their previous outing and drawn 0-0 with Birmingham after returning from lockdown Albion needed a win.

Charlie Austin’s penalty eight minutes before the break set the Baggies on the way to their first win in five games.

Pereira’s second-half double wrapped it up as the Baggies got back to winning ways.

West Brom 2-0 Derby, July 8

Wayne Rooney and Semi Ajayi battle during West Brom’s win over Derby. (Mike Egerton/PA)

The pressure was on following Brentford’s 2-1 win over Charlton the day before left them just a point behind second-placed Albion.

Grady Dianagana’s early opener settled the nerves and the Baggies produced and accomplished and professional performance which was wrapped up by Dara O’Shea’s second-half header.

It helped Derby were so limp but Bilic’s side delivered when the stakes were high.