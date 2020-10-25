5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Rangers made it seven wins in a row with their 2-0 defeat of Livingston but Celtic are now without a victory in their last three games.

Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

Rangers refuse to blink as they extend lead

🎥 REACTION: Gary McAllister spoke to @RangersTV after today's 2-0 victory at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/YKptfzqf3J— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 25, 2020

For once Steven Gerrard’s team did not give their Old Firm gains straight back as they followed up last week’s Parkhead win with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Livingston. Quick-fire goals from Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe – who brought up his 300th club goal with an instinctive first-time finish – put the Light Blues in control and while it was a laboured display after that early breakthrough Gerrard will just be pleased to see his team build on last week’s derby delight as they avoided the kind of slip-up which has killed off their title hopes over the last two years.

Shane Duffy dithers again for Celtic

ABERDEEN BACK IN FRONT!— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 25, 2020

The on-loan Brighton centre-back has had a week to forget. He was culpable for both of Rangers’ goals in last week’s defeat and was guilty of further mistakes as AC Milan claimed a 3-1 Europa League win in midweek. He vowed to find his feet at Pittodrie but was guilty of another costly slip-up in the build-up to Aberdeen’s second goal to leave boss Neil Lennon under more pressure as the champions could only claim a 3-3 draw against the Dons.

Nisbet noses it for Hibs

💛 A penalty kick converted by Nisbet is enough to wrap up the points at Rugby Park.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) October 24, 2020

Kevin Nisbet is proving to be one of the shrewdest acquisitions of the summer. The 23-year-old striker signed from Dunfermline for an undisclosed fee after scoring 23 goals in 32 appearances for the Pars last season which was curtailed due to the coronavirus crisis. Nisbet has continued his form in the top flight under Jack Ross and his penalty against Kilmarnock on Saturday which gave the visitors a narrow 1-0 win was his eighth goal in 13 matches and took Hibs into third.

Goals dry up on Tayside

🗣 "To have back-to-back clean sheets, away from home, is very pleasing and I'm very pleased for the boys because they defended very well today."— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 24, 2020

St Johnstone and Dundee United fought out a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. After scoring 12 goals in their last two matches it looked like the Perth side had found the secret to success but a blank was drawn despite having most of the chances. United fans may not have been too surprised by the scoreline even though they boasted a potent front line of Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark and Marc McNulty, on loan from Reading. Micky Mellon’s men have now scored just once in their last four games – at home to Kelty Hearts in the Betfred Cup – although they will take positives from their third successive clean sheet.

Motherwell red hot as they emerge from cold storage

Motherwell’s Tony Watt, right, got the plaudits after the Steelmen’s win over Ross County (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stephen Robinson’s team were back in action for the first time since September 27 after seeing clashes with Kilmarnock and St Mirren postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks. But there was no sign of ring rust at Fir Park as Well blew Ross County away in a 4-0 demolition job. Tony Watt was dubbed “unplayable” by his manager after scoring the opener before winning the penalty that was tucked away by Mark O’Hara. He also teed up Devante Cole’s goal after Callum Lang had netted the hosts’ third.