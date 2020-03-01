5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Cup action

Celtic were the last side to reach the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals this season with a 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

Neil Lennon’s side will play Aberdeen in the last four, with Hearts taking on Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things were learned over another exciting cup weekend.

Celtic cup run continues

Celtic made their way into the semi-finals with a narrow 1-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Hoops were not at their best but, with nine minutes remaining, Ryan Chrstie’s whipped-in free-kick ended up in the back of Saints keeper Zander Clark’s net.

It was Celtic’s 34th successive domestic cup tie win and they will take all the beating as they look to make it an unprecedented four final wins in a row this season.

Steven Gerrard raises doubts over future

REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to RangersTV after today's match against Hearts. pic.twitter.com/msGw8UOC2Q— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 29, 2020

Senior Ibrox sources insist the Rangers boss is not considering his future but it was hard to read his comments after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Hearts any other way. He declared he needs to do “some real, serious thinking in the next 24, 48 hours” while appearing to suggest his players do not match his hunger for trophies.

It was an incredible statement to hear from a man who only 10 weeks ago signed a new deal tying him to the club until 2024 – coincidentally the same year as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool contract expires.

Gerrard knows if he is to one day end up in charge of his boyhood club he will have to prove he can succeed elsewhere.

Right now there are serious doubts over whether he will hang around long enough for Ibrox to be the scene of his first managerial triumph.

Scotland face a centre-back shortage

14' | 0-0— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) February 29, 2020

There was a double blow for Steve Clarke ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs after both John Souttar and Scott McKenna went off injured.

Hearts defender Souttar is set to miss the rest of the season after appearing to rupture his Achilles while Aberdeen’s McKenna suffered a hamstring problem.

Dons boss Derek McInnes fears the muscle is torn, making the player a doubt for the Hampden clash with Israel on March 26.

Not much wrong at Pittodrie after all

🔴 Catch up with all the action & reaction from Paisley on RedTV— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 1, 2020

Aberdeen secured their ninth semi-final in seven seasons under McInnes with a professional 2-0 win at St Mirren.

Some Dons fans called for McInnes to depart after a goalless draw in Paisley in January but the visiting support were in jubilant mood throughout on their latest visit as their team were rarely troubled.

Goals galore for Hibernian

🆕| Head Coach Jack Ross praised the impact of goalscoring substitutes @GullanJamie and @StephaneOmeonga following the 5-2 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) February 29, 2020

Five Hibs players were on target during their 5-2 win over Inverness, which made it 22 goals in their last eight matches.

Jamie Gullan hit his first goal for the club with a deft finish to show there is firepower beyond main strikers Marc McNulty and Christian Doidge.