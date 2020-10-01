5 things you may not know about new England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s impressive start to the new Premier League season has been rewarded with his first England call-up.

Gareth Southgate has included the 23-year-old in his squad for the upcoming triple-header against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the ‘Train Guy’, who is intent on taking both the football and fashion worlds by storm.

Goals galore

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has always shown a nose for goals (Alex Livesey/PA)

Calvert-Lewin began honing his goalscoring skills at the Handsworth Boys club at a very early age. His junior coach Chris Short told the Sheffield Star in 2017: “I remember a game where we were playing against Eckington at under-seven level, and he scored four goals in 10 minutes. All runs from his own half and a steady jog back to the halfway line to start again. An amazing talent at a raw age.”

Blade of glory

Calvert-Lewin returned to Bramall Lane as an Everton player (Michael Regan/PA)

Calvert-Lewin was born in Sheffield and remains a major Sheffield United fan. He signed scholarship forms with the club at the age of 16 but made his senior debut on loan at non-league Stalybridge Celtic. Reflecting on his decision to sell Calvert-Lewin to Everton in 2016, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “I know he’s a massive United fan and I know how much this club means to him. But he had to look after himself and his career.”

World Cup winner

Calvert-Lewin made history for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Calvert-Lewin is only the third English player to score in a World Cup final, along with Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters. He wrote his name into such illustrious company by grabbing the only goal of the game in the under-20 final against Venezuela in 2017. “It means everything,” he said. “It’s what you dream of as a kid, playing for your country and winning the World Cup.”

Express yourself

A photo posted by on

He received plaudits for his appearance at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, alongside team-mate Tom Davies. Calvert-Lewin posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account and admitted: “I’ve always been into fashion – it’s just a way of expressing yourself. I try to mix it up a little and wear something different to what everyone else is wearing.”

Campachoochoos

Hi DCL… Look at you Boi!… Have a campachoochoo on me.. you are, as always, an adult Haddock.. Ciao and Bella Cervezo— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) April 18, 2020

Calvert-Lewin is a big fan of Bob Mortimer’s ‘Train Guy’ character on Twitter, and one of his lockdown highlights was receiving a response from the comedian after including the clips in a post describing his ‘Quarantine Routine’. Mortimer hailed Calvert-Lewin as an “adult haddock” and added in typical fashion: “Have a campachoochoo on me.” Calvert Lewin told Football Focus: “I didn’t think he’d reply to me – I was buzzing.”