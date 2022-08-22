6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
By PA Staff published
Ellen White has retired as the Lionesses’ all-time leading scorer after helping England claim Euro 2022 glory.
A smart brace in England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway proved her final international goals, amid a stunning summer for Sarina Wiegman’s side.
Here, the PA news agency looks at six of White’s most memorable England efforts.
England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25, 2010
Thank You Football… pic.twitter.com/WmeDGeX9zT— Ellen White (@ellsbells89) August 22, 2022
White made her England debut as a substitute in the absence of Kelly Smith, whose England goals record she would go on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.
England 2-0 Japan, World Cup group stage, July 5, 2011
For everyone that came before and everyone that will come after ❤️ #Lionesses#europeanwinners#dreamcometrue 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VoEYnGJFhp— Ellen White (@ellsbells89) August 1, 2022
White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.
England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championship, July 19, 2017, group stage
A wonderful England career 🏴— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 22, 2022
White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the striker.
United States 0-1 England, SheBelieves Cup, March 4, 2017
So, who else is going to miss this iconic celebration? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/muAv1Dt860— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 22, 2022
White scored after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the SheBelieves Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.
England 3-0 Norway, World Cup quarter-finals, June 27, 2019
White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second straight Women’s World Cup semi-final.
England 8-0 Norway, Euro 2022, July 11, 2022
White’s second of the night helped England make history by becoming the first side in any women’s Euros finals to take a 6-0 lead into half-time. The clinical finisher latched on to Georgia Stanway’s far-post cross with a sliding, volleyed effort. England stormed into the knockout stages of the tournament they would go on to win, and that neat goal would also prove White’s 52nd and final international strike.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.