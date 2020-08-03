A look at the teams remaining in the Champions League

The Champions League returns later this week after an enforced break with a number of last-16 ties still to be concluded before the staging of the final rounds moves to Lisbon.

Here PA looks at the teams left remaining in the competition.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in his last 11 matches (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Despite some patchy form following Serie A’s restart (four defeats and two draws in 12 matches and a Coppa Italia final defeat on penalties to Napoli) Juve secured a ninth successive league title and on Friday have to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit at home to Lyon.

Lyon

For Lyon, who lost two cup finals to Paris St-Germain after the restart, winning the Champions League is their only chance of securing European football next season following a disappointing seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish. They are boosted by Memphis Depay’s return from a long-term knee injury as they seek to hold on to their 1-0 advantage over Juve.

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s second leg at home to Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool)

Manchester City are joint favourites to win the Champions League outright after finishing the Premier League strongly scoring 25 goals and keeping five clean sheets in their last seven matches, although they did lose to Southampton and an FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal. Buoyed by victory over UEFA in successfully appealing a two-year ban from the competition they hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid heading into the home leg. Striker Sergio Aguero is out injured.

Real Madrid

Madrid, too, have had their confidence boosted by securing the league title after taking 30 points from 10 matches following the restart. However, with a 2-1 deficit to overcome and defensive leader Sergio Ramos suspended against free-scoring City the task is a tough one.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bayern already have one foot in the quarter-finals after their 3-0 demolition of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in March. They secured a league and cup double as they made it 17 wins in a row and have the competition’s leading scorer in Robert Lewandowski (11).

Chelsea

Chelsea’s season is running out of steam as, having limped over the line with Champions League qualification on the final day, they lost the FA Cup final and now have an extensive injury list which includes Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Willian, N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Overturning a 3-0 deficit in the Allianz Arena will be difficult.

Barcelona

Lionel Messi will be the key man for Barcelona’s Champions League challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

Much, as always, will depend on Lionel Messi, who at least has had a two-week rest, as Barcelona look to build on the away goal they secured in the 1-1 draw with Napoli. However, they have selection issues with midfielders Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal suspended, Samuel Umtiti injured and doubts over fellow centre-backs Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo, as well as forward Antoine Griezmann.

Napoli

Napoli faded to a seventh-placed Serie A finish after the resumption with just two clean sheets in 12 league matches proving costly and fitness doubts over defenders Kostas Manolas and Nikola Maksimovic will not help in the Nou Camp, where they have to score.

RB Leipzig

Timo Werner’s sale to Chelsea has hurt Leipzig’s Champions League chances (John Walton/PA)

Leipzig are already in the quarter-finals, doing so for the first time in their history, but their post-restart form was patchy to say the least as they finished third in the Bundesliga. They must face Atletico Madrid without Timo Werner, their joint top scorer in Europe, after his transfer to Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid

Having eliminated holders Liverpool, Europe’s form team, in the previous round with three extra-time goals Diego Simeone’s team will believe anything is possible. Unbeaten since February they remain a significant threat.

Atalanta

The Serie A side are the surprise package of the knockout stages in their first Champions League campaign, and were unbeaten since January until a final-day defeat to Inter Milan snatched second place from their grasp. Outsiders against Parish St-Germain but capable of pulling off a shock.

Paris St-Germain

Kylian Mbappe’s ankle injury makes him a major doubt for the Champions League quarter-finals (Francois Mori/AP)

Comfortable Ligue 1 champions again, even taking into account the premature ending of the season in March, and completing a cup double last week was an added bonus ahead of their first appearance in the quarters for four years. However, striker Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to feature due to an ankle injury.