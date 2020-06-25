A look at what was happening when Liverpool last won the league in April 1990

It is 30 years since Liverpool last won the top-flight championship.

Here, the PA news agency casts an eye back at how the world looked back in April 1990 – in sport and elsewhere – when they last clinched the title:

Stephen Hendry became the youngest world snooker champion, aged just 21, beating Jimmy White 18–12 in the final the day after Liverpool’s triumph.

At the age of 21, Stephen Hendry beat Jimmy White 18-12 to become snooker’s youngest world champion (PA)

Petrol was 47p a litre, a pint of milk was 30p, a loaf of bread 50p, a Mars bar cost 27p, a Big Mac £1.40, a pint of lager £1.19 and the average house price was £57,726.

Vogue by Madonna was halfway through its four-week run as the UK’s number one.

Madonna was at number one in the UK with Vogue

Twin Peaks, created by David Lynch, had just premiered on television in the United States.

Cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate.

Greta Garbo, Swedish film actress of the 1920s and 1930s, died aged 84 on April 15.

Margaret Thatcher was prime minister (PA)

Margaret Thatcher was nearing the end of her time as the UK’s Prime Minister, having held the role since 1979. She resigned in November 1990.

Inflation in the UK stood at 6.4 per cent.

On the same day as Liverpool won the league, Leeds secured promotion to the top tier after an eight-year absence. Gordon Strachan scored an 84th-minute winner against Leicester which ensured they were guaranteed to go up.

Emma Watson had just been born when Liverpool last won the league (Ian West/PA)

The Hubble Space Telescope was placed in orbit by the space shuttle Discovery.

British actress Emma Watson, who rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, was born in Paris on April 15.

Nick Faldo retained golf’s Masters title – the third of his six majors – by beating Raymond Floyd on the second hole of a sudden-death play-off at Augusta.

Manchester United won their first trophy under Alex Ferguson a few weeks after Liverpool’s last title success (PA)

Alex Ferguson, in his fourth season at Manchester United, had yet to win the first of his 38 trophies for the club. He eventually succeeded three weeks later when the Red Devils secured the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in a final replay at Wembley – defender Lee Martin scoring – after their first meeting finished 3-3.