Aaron Connolly ready to go for Brighton against Sheffield United

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly is fit to face Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international has missed two matches, including Monday night’s 1-1 derby draw at Crystal Palace, after suffering a dead leg.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is also available after he sat out at Selhurst Park through suspension to hand boss Graham Potter a double boost.

“Aaron Connolly should be ready for the weekend, he’s trained this week,” Potter confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

“We have no other problems from Monday and of course Dale Stephens is back too. It’s just Solly March and Jose Izquierdo out.”

Sheffield United will arrive on the south coast flying high in seventh place in the Premier League, having made a fine start to life in the top flight following last season’s promotion.

Potter saw the Blades at first hand in the Championship last season while in charge of Swansea, and he says their success so far should come as no shock.

“Chris Wilder has done a fantastic job and his side have been on a fantastic journey,” added Potter.

“They’re well organised and they have good quality. I’m not surprised at how well they’ve done after I saw them last year.”

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last three matches and currently lie 13th, five points above the drop zone and five behind the Blades.