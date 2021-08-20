Aaron Connolly returns for Brighton against Watford

Aaron Connolly will be back in contention for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland striker missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley due to “personal reasons”, but boss Graham Potter has revealed those concerns have been resolved.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Defender Joel Veltman will miss out due to self-isolation.

Josh King could be in line for his Watford debut after recovering from the minor groin injury which ruled him out of last weekend’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Defender Kiko Femenia is also available after building up his fitness, but midfielder Juraj Kucka is expected to miss out with a thigh injury.

New signing Ozan Tufan is not ready. Striker Joao Pedro (knee) and Nathaniel Chalobah (illness) will again be unavailable while fellow midfielder Will Hughes is training away from the first team as negotiations over his future continue.

Provision Brighton squad: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross, Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Karbownik, MacAllister, Lallana, Moder, Zeqiri, Andone, Caicedo, Richards, Connolly.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Navarro, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Gosling, Quina, Sema, Success, Sarr, King, Deeney, Gray, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.