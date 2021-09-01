Trending

Aaron Danks appointed first-team coach at Aston Villa

By

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Aston Villa v Swansea City – Villa Park
(Image credit: Dave Howarth)

Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Aaron Danks as first-team coach.

Danks joins Dean Smith’s staff at Villa from Anderlecht, where he was working with boss Vincent Kompany.

He has previously had coaching roles within the Football Association, including working with England Under-21s, and in West Brom’s academy.