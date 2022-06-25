Aberdeen agree deal for Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos
By PA Staff published
Aberdeen have agreed to sign experienced Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos from Derby.
Roos, 30, has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join on a two-year contract when his current deal expires.
The Dutchman spent eight-and-a-half years at Pride Park, making 89 appearances.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said on the club’s official website: “Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club.
“It’s vital we add quality to the squad this season so we’ve taken the time to identify the correct players with the attributes we feel will have a positive impact.
“Having played a significant number of games in the English Championship, Kelle ticks all those boxes for us.
“He is a very confident character and I’m sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.