Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will rely on squad depth ahead of trip to Livingston

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels the squad’s strength in depth will prove key as they look to remain competitive on all fronts this season.

The Dons battled to a 3-2 win away at Breidablik in the first leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday evening.

After watching his side let an early two-goal lead slip, Glass opted for a triple substitution during the interval and a change of shape which saw Aberdeen go on to grab a crucial victory with a second strike from Christian Ramirez.

The squad did not return from Iceland until the early hours, and Glass knows he will have to look for some fresh legs as they prepare to head to Livingston on Sunday looking to maintain their perfect start to the new cinch Premiership campaign.

“We have got a big group of players that are desperate to play,” Glass said. “The players only got in their bed around 4.30 this morning, so it is a quick turnaround ahead of the game on Sunday.

“Obviously Livingston have not had that and we know that they don’t mind spoiling other teams and getting points on the board, but it’s a challenge which we are up for and which we are ready for.

“Again, we know it will be difficult. We will be as prepared as we can be and are looking forward to it.”

Glass added: “The way the players have trained, they are all in my thinking anyway.

“The one thing it does, with the fact you make changes, is it means those three players who came off are also fresh as well.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a multitude of changes, because of the respect we have for Livingston as well.

“You will see a different starting XI, that’s a different definite, but I would not say there is going to be eight or 10 changes, anything crazy like that.

“We will pick a team which is capable of going to win and can compete at Livingston again knowing what the opposition can offer.”

Glass brought off midfielder Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson and forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, a summer signing from Livingston, at the break on Thursday night, with defender Declan Gallagher, Dylan McGeouch and Connor McLennan all sent on.

The Dons boss feels having to refocus between domestic and European football in such a short space of time can have an impact.

“I’m not one who looks for excuses, but the pitch was very soft and travelling does take it out of players, but it is important that we manage it,” Glass said.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the travel, it can also be your performance level as well.

“It was something we felt we could rectify at half-time, which we did and we used the group of players as best we could, so that’s important as well for the players who have not taken part as much.

“They need to be ready to roll when we look for them to come in to help, which they did.

“There will be more of them as well looking for this opportunity.”

The club confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the second leg of the tie against Breidablik on August 12 would be at “full operational capacity” following a successful application to Aberdeen City Council.

While there will no longer be the need for evidence of a negative lateral flow test before gaining entry to the stadium, staggered arrival times will be put in place and ticket holders will also have to agree to the updated Covid-19 supporters code of conduct which includes face masks being be worn in all indoor areas.