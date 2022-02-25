Aberdeen could welcome back Scott Brown after injury for Dundee United clash
By PA Staff published
Scott Brown could return from injury when Aberdeen host Dundee United.
The midfielder missed Jim Goodwin’s first match in charge against Motherwell with a hamstring issue but has returned to training.
Goodwin was monitoring another couple of minor fitness issues in unnamed players and will be without long-term absentees Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee).
Scott McMann and Kevin McDonald have returned to training ahead of United’s trip to Pittodrie.
Both players missed last week’s draw against Rangers with minor muscular injuries.
Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.