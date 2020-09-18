Aberdeen midfielder Scott Wright taking things one game at a time

Aberdeen’s Scott Wright is enjoying his football so much he has no need to look beyond his next game.

The Dons have a mouth-watering Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon to come next Thursday after they made it six consecutive wins by beating Viking Stavanger 2-0 in Norway on Thursday night.

But Wright is determined to keep that winning run going against Motherwell on Sunday and knows they cannot take their eye off the ball.

The attacking midfielder has been in impressive form and is only one game away from matching his seven appearances from last season, which were all made in August before a knee injury ruled him out before the lockdown scuppered his comeback.

As he makes up for lost time, Wright is not going to wish the games away and look ahead to Portugal, where the winners will set up a home play-off against Austrians Lask or Dunajska Streda of Slovakia.

“It was the glamour tie when the draw was made but we just focused on the game against Viking to make sure we got through that,” the 23-year-old said.

“Now we turn our attention to Sunday to make sure we put in a good performance there and hopefully get a good result, and then we can focus on the game next week.

“With the European games, we have been quite good at being able to park it to one side and concentrating on what’s at hand.

“A lot of people were speaking about Sporting Lisbon before we even played the game on Thursday night but in-house we knew we had a game to play before we got to Sporting and it as important we dealt with that. Now it’s important we concentrate on the game on Sunday.

“The games are coming thick and fast so you don’t have time to look back or look too far ahead. We are enjoying our football and just looking forward to the game in front of us.”

Wright added: “I’m really enjoying my football. Last season was a bit up and down, I started the season quite strongly and then got the injury.

“Getting a run in the team this season, I am just loving my football.

“And I think most of the boys are, as you can see from the way they are playing. Everyone is playing with freedom and going out and expressing themselves.

“I think we have a good shape and good togetherness about the whole squad.

“We have a wee bit of momentum and everyone is growing in confidence so we are really looking forward to the game on Sunday.”