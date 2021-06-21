Aberdeen sign former Atlanta United full-back Jack Gurr

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called on his old Atlanta United contacts again after signing defender Jack Gurr.

The Pittodrie boss last week announced he had persuaded Henry Apaloo, his former number two at the MLS outfit, to join him in the Granite City.

Now he has lured 25-year-old Englishman Gurr to follow suit with the offer of a one-year deal.

Former Gateshead academy player Gurr moved to America as a teenager after winning a place at Georgia Gwinnett College. He went on to play with Georgia Revolution in the fourth-tier of the American football system, where he was spotted by Atlanta.

Having played under Glass for United’s second string, he was promoted to the MLS side’s first team back in April, making one appearance against Chicago Fire before being released at the end of the US season.

But Glass reckons the full-back is ready for Scottish football.

“Having worked with Jack for almost two years I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group,” said the Dons boss.

“Jack is an attacking full-back who understands exactly how we want to play. I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”